Donald Trump and US Democrats 'reach deal to protect young migrants'

Senior Democrats say they have reached a deal with Donald Trump to protect thousands of undocumented immigrants to the US from deportation.

The agreement, announced by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, also includes funding for border security measures, excluding Mr Trump's planned Mexico border wall.

The apparent deal enshrines protections for some 800,000 immigrants who were brought into the US illegally as young children by their parents.

Often referred to as "Dreamers", they benefited from former President Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programme (DACA), which provided temporary work permits and protection from deportation.

Mr Trump scrapped the DACA initiative earlier this month, but the president's bipartisan deal offers Dreamers a reprieve.