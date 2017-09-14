Four-year-old boy presents Prince William with avocado during royal visit

Prince William was presented with an unusual gift when he met a four-year-old boy during a tour of Merseyside on Thursday - an avocado. The green fruit was given to the Duke of Cambridge by Archie Weatherall, whose mother suffers from the same morning sickness as the Duchess. "I've never been given an avocado before," William said as he thanked the young boy for the gift. He was also given teddy bears and a bouquet of flowers.

Students from Riverside Primary School were taken to see the Prince. Credit: PA

Archie's headteacher Christina Lahive, who had taken students from Riverside Primary School to see the Prince, said Archie and his mother hoped the avocado - which is meant to soothe morning sickness - would help Kate during her pregnancy with her third child. She suffers with hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition at the extreme end of the pregnancy sickness spectrum. Earlier in the day, the Prince visited Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool, where he opened the new £35 million Urgent Care and Trauma Centre. He chatted with hospital and ambulance staff, as well as patients - most of whom asked about his young family.

Most of the patients asked about the Duchess and the two children. Credit: PA