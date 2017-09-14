Grenfell Tower fire public inquiry formally opens

The public inquiry into the Grenfell Tower tragedy, which killed at least 80 people, will be formally opened today.

The inquiry will focus on the causes of the fire and the actions of the authorities in the build-up to the blaze.

Retired judge, Sir Martin Moore-Bick is the head of the investigation and will give his address at a central London hotel which will be watched by Grenfell residents and victims.

The former Court of Appeal judge will not take questions following the hearing, which is expected to last around 45 minutes.

The chairman faced anger from the community in a series of public meetings designed to help shape the terms of reference but, once these were announced, the inquiry was criticised for excluding an examination of wider social housing policy.

Survivors and campaigners had pressed for systemic issues underlying the cause of the June 14 blaze to be examined.

The inquiry will focus on: