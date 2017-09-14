Internet's 'most hated man' Martin Shkreli jailed after offering bounty for Hillary Clinton's hair

A judge has jailed ex-pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli after he posted online that he would pay $5,000 (£3,800) to anyone who could get him a sample of Hillary Clinton's hair.

Dubbed online "the most hated man in America", Shkreli was on bail for securities fraud. His Facebook post about Ms Clinton prompted US District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto to revoke it.

Shkreli's lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, pleaded the post had been simply a "stupid" joke and pointed out it had since been deleted.

But the judge said the online offer was "a solicitation of an assault" and that there was a risk "somebody may take him up on it".

In a Facebook post on 4 September, published just as Ms Clinton was embarking on a book tour, Shkreli offered cash for anyone who could grab a strand of the former presidential contender's hair.