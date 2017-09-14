- ITV Report
-
Internet's 'most hated man' Martin Shkreli jailed after offering bounty for Hillary Clinton's hair
A judge has jailed ex-pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli after he posted online that he would pay $5,000 (£3,800) to anyone who could get him a sample of Hillary Clinton's hair.
Dubbed online "the most hated man in America", Shkreli was on bail for securities fraud. His Facebook post about Ms Clinton prompted US District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto to revoke it.
Shkreli's lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, pleaded the post had been simply a "stupid" joke and pointed out it had since been deleted.
But the judge said the online offer was "a solicitation of an assault" and that there was a risk "somebody may take him up on it".
In a Facebook post on 4 September, published just as Ms Clinton was embarking on a book tour, Shkreli offered cash for anyone who could grab a strand of the former presidential contender's hair.
The post suggested the 34-year-old planned to use the hair to sequence Ms Clinton's DNA.
Shkreli achieved notoriety in 2015 after he purchased the rights to the Aids drug Daraprim and hiked the price by 5,000 percent overnight.
Ms Clinton was among those who expressed outrage at the move.
In August this year a jury found Shkreli guilty of three counts of securities fraud, but cleared him on five other counts.
With his bail revoked, the former hedge fund manager will be held in jail until his sentencing for the securities fraud convictions on 16 January, for which he faces up to 20 years in prison.