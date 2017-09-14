John Lewis group profits collapse by more than 50%

The John Lewis Partnership has blamed falling consumer demand and rising costs linked to the Brexit-hit pound as it reported a collapse in profits of more than 50%.

The group, which is behind the eponymous department store chain and supermarket Waitrose, saw pre-tax profits for the six months to the end of July plummet 53.3% to £26.6 million.

The figure includes exceptional items linked to restructuring, property and redundancy costs.

Retailers have been among the hardest hit by the decline of the UK currency, which has resulted in costs and shop prices soaring, denting consumer demand.

Chairman Sir Charlie Mayfield said: "The first half of this year has seen inflationary pressures driven by exchange rates and political uncertainty.