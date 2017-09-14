Knife-wielding sex attacker jailed for student's 'savage and brutal' murder

Mark Buckley killed 18-year-old Ellen Higginbottom in a 'savage and brutal' murder. Credit: Greater Manchester Police/Family handout/PA

A knife-wielding sex attacker who roamed a beauty spot for potential victims has been jailed for the "savage and brutal" murder of an 18-year-old student. Ellen Higginbottom was killed by Mark Buckley when she took a break from studying for her A-levels and went out for a walk. Buckley had earlier approached other lone women in Orrell Water Park in Wigan and engaged them in conversation before walking away. But Manchester Crown Court heard how the 52-year-old overpowered Ms Higginbottom and cut her throat, before stealing her laptop, mobile phone and other personal possessions. Sentencing Buckley to serve a minimum of 31 years in prison, Judge David Stockdale QC said the facts of the case were "frankly chilling". The court heard that while Ms Higginbottom was not able to fight off her attacker, "her wounds indicated that she tried albeit in vain to defend herself". The court was also told that while the Winstanley College student's murder appeared to be random, the attack itself was pre-meditated and involved "considerable planning".

A police officer guards the scene at Orrell Water Park. Credit: SWNS

Between 5.30am and 2pm Buckley approached three female dog walkers in the park and spoke with them briefly before walking off. One of the women recalled he was clutching a green plastic carrier bag that was later discovered at his mother's home in Orrell. Inside the Home Bargains bag were Ms Higginbottom's possessions, a length of rope, other pieces of ligature, an empty condom packet and sachets of sexual lubricant. Buckley was also carrying a knife. "The purpose was to subdue, sexually assault and murder a female," Peter Wright QC, prosecuting, told the court. At about 2.15pm a female passer-by heard what she thought was a couple engaging in sex in some bushes off a pathway in the park. Mr Wright said "in all likelihood" what the woman had heard was in fact the fatal attack on Miss Higginbottom.

Ms Higginbottom was reported missing by her family. Credit: Google Street View