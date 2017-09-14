Lady Gaga in hospital in 'severe pain'

Lady Gaga has been taken to hospital suffering from "severe physical pain".

The singer has cancelled a performance at Rock In Rio in Brazil as a result.

A statement on her Instagram page said: "Lady Gaga is suffering from severe physical pain that has impacted her ability to perform.

"As a result, she sadly must withdraw from this Friday's Rock In Rio performance.

"Lady Gaga is under the care of expert medical professionals.

"She sends her love to all her fans in Rio and thanks them for their support and understanding."