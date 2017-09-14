Morning after pill offered online for just £4.99 - a fraction of the cost from most pharmacies

An online pharmacy is offering the 'morning after pill' for just £4.99 - a fraction of the costs of most high-street pharmacies.

British firm Chemist 4 U has cut the costs by selling a generic version of the branded Levonelle pills, and suggests that women stock up just in case.

It is far cheaper than the prices in most major stores, which typically charge between £15 and £28 for the emergency contraception.

The move has been welcomed by family planning charities. But some critics argued women should get a consultation.

Most pharmacists will only sell the emergency contraception after a face-to-face conversation with a pharmacist.

Ann Furedi, the chief executive of the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS), said it made "no sense to put barriers in women's way" of getting contraception.