New Jane Austen £10 banknote enters circulation

The new £10 banknote featuring a portrait of Jane Austen, 200 years since the author's death, has entered circulation.

The new tenner is the first Bank of England banknote with a tactile feature to help blind and partially-sighted users.

The new feature is a series of raised dots in the top left-hand corner of the banknote, developed with the help of the RNIB.

Like the £5 note already in circulation featuring Sir Winston Churchill, the new £10 banknote featuring Pride And Prejudice author Austen is made from polymer.

The transition to polymer sparked controversy when the BoE confirmed that an "extremely small amount" of tallow - or animal fat - was used to produce polymer pellets, which were part of the production process for creating the new notes.

Activists and religious groups have been pushing for sustainable, plant-based alternatives and have accused the Bank of forcing unethical products on the public.

Security features on the new banknote include a see-through window featuring the Queen's portrait, a quill which changes from purple to orange and a hologram of the coronation crown which appears 3D and multi-coloured when the note is tilted.

Just over one billion polymer £10 notes have been printed ready for issue and they will start to appear in wallets as the notes leave cash centres around the country and enter general circulation.

The new banknotes are expected to last at least two-and-a-half times longer than the current paper £10 notes, around five years in total.

People can continue to spend the existing paper £10 notes featuring Charles Darwin for now as they will be phased out gradually by spring 2018.

The exact date will be announced at least three months in advance.

A new £20 note featuring artist JMW Turner will follow in 2020.

Bank of England governor Mark Carney said: "The new £10 note celebrates Jane Austen's work. Austen's novels have a universal appeal and speak as powerfully today as they did when they were first published.

"The new £10 will be printed on polymer, making it safer, stronger and cleaner," he added.