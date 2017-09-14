- ITV Report
North Korea 'fires unidentified missile over Japan'
North Korea has launched an "unidentified missile" over Japan in its latest highly provocative bomb test, according to reports.
Japan's NHK broadcaster said the projectile appeared to have been fired over the north of the country before landing in the ocean.
There were reports that missile alarms were sounded in Japan and residents warned to take cover as the missile passed overhead.
The missile entered the country's airspace at around 7.16am local time, and landed in waters some 2,000 miles off the coast, NHK reported.
It said there was no attempt to intercept the missile in mid-air, according to Japan's government.
South Korea's Yonhap said the missile appeared to have been fired from near North Korea's capital of Pyongyang.
It was not immediately clear what type of bomb had been fired, with South Korean military officials saying they were still gathering further information.
The country's President Moon Jae-in will preside over a National Security Council session on Friday to the latest launch by the North, Yonhap said.
The latest launch comes amid growing tensions on the Korean peninsula over the North's developing nuclear missile programme.
North Korea recently conducted its sixth nuclear test launch with what is said was a hydrogen bomb that could be more destructive than an atomic weapon.
Experts believe that its nuclear weapons programme is developing quickly, with warning that it could soon be in possession of missiles which could reach Europe.
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned Pyongyang that he is ready to use both diplomatic pressure and force to check the one-party state's nuclear ambitions.
Earlier this week, the United Nations brought in a fresh round of tough economic sanctions against the already bitterly impoverished and isolated state.
However, it's leader Kim Jong-Un has remained defiant, insisting that the country will continue to develop its nuclear weapons.