North Korea 'fires unidentified missile over Japan'

North Korea has launched an "unidentified missile" over Japan in its latest highly provocative bomb test, according to reports.

Japan's NHK broadcaster said the projectile appeared to have been fired over the north of the country before landing in the ocean.

There were reports that missile alarms were sounded in Japan and residents warned to take cover as the missile passed overhead.

The missile entered the country's airspace at around 7.16am local time, and landed in waters some 2,000 miles off the coast, NHK reported.

It said there was no attempt to intercept the missile in mid-air, according to Japan's government.