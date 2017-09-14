Rohingya Muslims face 'catastrophic' humanitarian crisis

A Rohingya girl peeps out from her temporary shelter in Nepal. Credit: AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha

The UN secretary general has called on authorities in Myanmar to end the violence against Rohingya Muslims after a third of the population fled the country. Antonio Guterres said the Rohingyas faced a "catastrophic" humanitarian crisis after the violence in the majority-Buddist country, describing the situation as ethnic cleansing. Around 379,000 Rohingyas have fled to neighbouring Bangladesh since the violence began last month. “I call on the Myanmar authorities to suspend military action, end the violence, uphold the rule of law and recognise the right of return of all those who had to leave the country,” Guterres said.

Newly arrived Rohingya women along with their children in a refugee camp in Bangladesh. Credit: AP Photo/Dar Yasin

Pressure has been mounting on Myanmar - formerly known as Burma - to end the violence, with the United States calling for protection of civilians and Bangladesh urging safe zones to enable refugees to go home. Asked if the situation could be described as ethnic cleansing, Guterres replied: “Well I would answer your question with another question: When one-third of the Rohingya population had to flee the country, could you find a better word to describe it?”

Newly arrived Rohingya wait for their turn to collect building material for their shelters from aid agencies. Credit: AP Photo/Dar Yasin