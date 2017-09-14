Sampha crowned winner of Mercury Music Prize

Sampha has won the UK's most prestigious music award. Credit: PA

Sampha has been crowned the winner of the Mercury Prize for his album Process. The singer-songwriter said he "felt like I'm dreaming" as he was announced as the winner of the UK's most prestigious music prize. After receiving his prize from Idris Elba he told the crowd: "This is incredible. "Thank you to the judges for thinking that my album is good enough." The 12 acts vying for the album of the year prize were:

Alt-J - Relaxer

Blossoms - Blossoms

Dinosaur - Together, As One

Ed Sheeran - ÷ (Divide)

Glass Animals - How To Be A Human Being

J Hus - Common Sense

Kate Tempest - Let Them Eat Chaos

Loyle Carner - Yesterday's Gone

Sampha - Process

Stormzy - Gang Signs and Prayers

The Big Moon - Love in the 4th Dimension

The XX - I See You

The 2017 shortlist was hailed by nominees for its diversity, with Loyle Carner saying that the inclusion of artists such as Stormzy, Sampha and J Hus provided more positive role models for young people. Arriving at the London event, the hip hop star described the shortlist as "wicked".

Loyle Carner described the Mercury shortlist as 'wicked'. Credit: PA

He continued: "It's wicked, one of the most important things is there are positive black men in the media, doing something creative and doing something special and that is something that cannot be overlooked and shouldn't be overlooked. "People have been saying this year: 'Oh Mercury isn't as good as it was last year,' well I think it's fantastic and especially to have guys like Stormzy standing big and tall and proud and showing kids that are his age, kids that are younger, that they can amount to something and showing something positive. "Everyone knows about it but they don't see it, so to see it right there is wicked." Blossoms frontman Tom Ogden also praised the shortlist as "true to what is going on".

Tom Ogden and his Blossoms bandmates. Credit: PA