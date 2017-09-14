Serena Williams reveals first photos of her daughter

Tennis star Serena Williams has posted the first photographs of her daughter on Instagram and announced the name of her first child.

As well as photos Serena also shared a series of videos capturing moments throughout her pregnancy through to her daughter's birth.

Announcing the baby's name the 35-year-old wrote "meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr", named after her fiance who is the co-founder of Reddit, Alexis Ohanian.