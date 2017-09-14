Theresa May set to deliver Brexit speech in Florence

Theresa May is to unveil her vision for Britain's future outside of the EU during a speech on the status of Brexit negotiations in Florence next week.

The speech to be held in the Italian city on the 22 September is likely to be seen as a bid to break the deadlock in withdrawal negotiations, which resume in Brussels three days later.

It comes amid warnings that progress in talks on the UK's divorce deal has been too slow for discussions to move on to the question of a future trading relationship as Britain desires.

On Wednesday the president of the European Commission said Britain will regret voting for Brexit and has previously questioned the commitment of Brexit Secretary David Davis to the negotiations. Further criticism came from EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier who said that no "decisive progress" was made on issues like citizens' rights and Britain's financial settlement in the last round of talks in August.

He warned that talks was "quite far" from being ready for EU leaders to authorise the opening of negotiations on the future relationship, which was planned for October.