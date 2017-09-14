- ITV Report
UK terror arrests hit record high in wake of attacks
The security services made a record number of terror arrests over the last year, officials figures show.
There were 379 arrests for terrorism-related offences in Britain in the year ending June 2017, more than one a day and a 68% increase year on year.
It is the highest number in a year since data collection began in 2001, and includes dozens of people held after raid in the wake of the London and Manchester attacks.
The total includes:
- 12 arrests in connection to the Westminster attack in March
- 23 arrests in connection to the Manchester Arena bombing in May
- 21 arrests in connection the the London Bridge attack in June
The figures also include one arrest made in connection with the Finsbury Park attack in June, in which a man drove a van into a crowd of worshipers near Finsbury Park Mosque.