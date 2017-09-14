US will be 'steadfast ally' to UK during Brexit process

The United States will be a "steadfast ally" to Britain during Brexit, the US Secretary of State has declared.

Rex Tillerson made his announcement while in London for talks with Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Prime Minister Theresa May.

Mr Tillerson said Washington would stand by the UK as it faces the "unique challenges" of EU withdrawal.

At a joint press conference, Mr Tillerson said: "Whilst Brexit does present unique challenges to the British people, please know that you have a steadfast ally in the United States.

"We will stand by our ally as Brexit continues to take shape."

As well as speaking about Brexit, Mr Johnson and his US counterpart held talks covering a wide range of issues including Hurricane Irma, the North Korean crisis and the situation in Libya.

Mr Tillerson praised the co-operation between the UK, US and France in dealing with the aftermath of Irma in the Caribbean, calling it "extraordinary".

"All of us set down our own concerns and said 'what can we do to help each others' citizens' and we're very thankful for that," the 65-year-old said.

He continued: "We're also committed to take that same spirit into the aftermath and how can we work together and co-ordinate now to complete the recovery and begin the long, long process of reconstruction in a way that is beneficial to everyone."