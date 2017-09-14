- ITV Report
-
Weather: Breezy and cool with blustery showers
Today
Thursday will be breezy and cool again with sunshine and further blustery showers, some of which will be heavy. One or two rumbles of thunder are possible. Longer spells of rain and stronger winds will affect northern Scotland later.
Tonight
A band of frequent blustery showers will move from northern into southern Scotland, and later into northern England and Wales. Occasional showers will continue in the west throughout the night.