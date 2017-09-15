British journalist 'killed by crocodile' in Sri Lanka

A British man has died in Sri Lanka after reportedly being dragged into a river by a crocodile.

Paul McClean, who worked as a reporter for the Financial Times on the paper's fastFT desk, was washing his hands in the river when he was attacked by the reptile.

Search and rescue teams combed the area - a lagoon known as Crocodile Rock - in a desperate attempt to find him alive.

It has been reported the 24-year-old was staying with four friends at the East Beach Surf Resort near Elephant Rock in the south east of the island.

A spokesman for the Foreign Office said: "We are assisting the family of a British man who has died in Sri Lanka."