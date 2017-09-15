- ITV Report
British journalist 'killed by crocodile' in Sri Lanka
A British man has died in Sri Lanka after reportedly being dragged into a river by a crocodile.
Paul McClean, who worked as a reporter for the Financial Times on the paper's fastFT desk, was washing his hands in the river when he was attacked by the reptile.
Search and rescue teams combed the area - a lagoon known as Crocodile Rock - in a desperate attempt to find him alive.
It has been reported the 24-year-old was staying with four friends at the East Beach Surf Resort near Elephant Rock in the south east of the island.
A spokesman for the Foreign Office said: "We are assisting the family of a British man who has died in Sri Lanka."
Fawas Lafeer, owner of Safa Surf School, said that Mr McClean was seen by a local fisherman being "dragged into the river" by the crocodile.
Mr Lafeer said that it is "almost unheard of" for the reptiles to come so close to the beach, describing Elephant Rock as a "beautiful secluded beach and very safe".
Tributes have been paid to the journalist, with Katie Martin, head of fastFT, describing him as "a warm, funny person and a talented young journalist with a curious mind" and "a joy to be around, truly, with an impish sense of humour".
James Lamont, managing editor of the Financial Times, described Mr McClean as "a talented, energetic and dedicated young journalist", adding that he had "a great career ahead of him at the FT".
He said the paper was "liaising closely with [Mr McClean's] family and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office".
"Our thoughts are with his family, friends and loved ones," he said.