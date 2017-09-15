- ITV Report
Concerns that court cases could be affected by 'trial by social media'
A new report is to examine the risks of 'trial by social media' on criminal court cases.
Attorney General Jeremy Wright QC, the Government's top legal advisor, is leading an investigation into the issue.
He is appealing for victims' groups, solicitors and judges to provide evidence of what effect social media has on criminal trials.
Examples of court orders and reporting restrictions being breached by such online posts are wanted by Mr Wright.
His office will compile a report following the so-called Call for Evidence, setting out whether changes need to be made to address any potentially increased risks caused by social media use.
The Call for Evidence is open until December 8.