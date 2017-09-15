'Concern growing' for missing former footballer Clarke Carlisle

Former footballer Clarke Carlisle has been reported missing by his family and police say they are growing "increasingly concerned" for him.

Lancashire Police said the former Burnley player, was last seen by a family member in Preston on Thursday, at around 2.30pm.

The force believe the 37-year-old may have travelled to Manchester.

Carlisle's wife Carrie has tweeted that her husband's last known whereabouts were Manchester City Centre at 6am on Friday.