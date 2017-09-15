'I saw a fireball': Witnesses recount Parsons Green terror blast

Credit: ITV News

Passengers and eyewitnesses caught up in the Parsons Green terror incident have been telling ITV News what they saw. At around 8.20am this morning an improvised explosive device was detonated on a District Line train in south-west London. Eighteen people were taken to hospital, none of which are thought to have life-threatening injuries. Police are now hunting for suspects.

'Like a crescendo of noise'

"Screams just got louder and louder. It was like a crescendo of noise all the way down the platform. "It was chaos. It was every man for himself to get down the stairs. "

'I saw a big fireball'

"I suddenly heard a big bang, on my left hand side, so I turned my head and I saw a big fireball surge to my side. "I realised why people were screaming and crying. I got up immediately to go to the door. "People were pushing and falling over, and I fell over as well, and people were on top of me."

'This bag exploded'

Lottie Plaschke told ITV News the train was pulling into Parsons Green station when suddenly "this bag sat by one of the doors exploded, and it was on fire". "There was a bit of smoke but it looked quite contained," she added.

'They were falling over each other'

