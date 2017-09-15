From 'sillytonian' to 'betrump', the lost words language experts say are due a comeback

Do you think you're snout-fair? Perhaps you like to parget in the mornings or get rouzy-bouzy in the evenings?

These Harry Potter-worthy words are among 30 that have fallen out of usage that linguists would like to see return.

Language experts at the University of York believe the list of lost words would have a great deal of relevance in the times we live in.

The list groups words into themes - post-truth (deception), appearance, personality and behaviour, and emotions.

The linguists, in partnership with Privilege Insurance, researched historic texts and dictionaries and hope their efforts will lead to a revival of such expressions as coney-catch (to swindle, cheat, trick, dupe, deceive) or betrump (to deceive, cheat, elude, slip from).

Dominic Watt, senior lecturer in language and linguistic science at the University of York, said: "As professional linguists and historians of English we were intrigued by the challenge of developing a list of lost words that are still relevant to modern life, and that we could potentially campaign to bring back into modern day language."