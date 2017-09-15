Government rejects call for Libya-IRA victim compensation fund

The government has rejected calls for a UK reparations fund for victims of Libyan-sponsored IRA attacks.

The fund was a suggestion made by a cross-party group of MPs on the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee.

In a report published earlier this year, the committee said that former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi had armed the IRA with massive amounts of weaponry, extending the Northern Ireland conflict and causing enormous human suffering.

Victims and survivors told the committee Libya was responsible for murdering and maiming an estimated 3,500 British citizens.

But in its official response the government said it had "considered in detail the feasibility of establishing such a fund" but concluded it was "not a viable option".

It said it continued to raise the issue of compensation for victims of Gaddafi-sponsored IRA terrorism with the Libyan government at the highest levels.

It also noted that compensation claims were a private matter and that the Foreign Office is already helping those affected pursue claims.