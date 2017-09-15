May rebukes Trump for Parsons Green terror blast comments

Theresa May has rebuked US President Donald Trump after he implied the Parsons Green blast was carried out by people "in the sights" of Scotland Yard.

Following a meeting of the Government's Cobra emergency committee, the prime minister said: "I never think it's helpful for anybody to speculate on what is an ongoing investigation."

She also added that police and security services were still working to identify those responsible for the attack on the packed commuter train.

The explosion at the tube station in south-west London involved an improvised explosive device and has been declared a "terrorist incident" by police.

Writing on Twitter, Mr Trump described suspects as "sick and demented" and claimed they were "in the sights of Scotland Yard".