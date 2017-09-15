Next selling 'plus-size' clothing for children as young as three

Next is offering plus-size clothes for children as young as three which some health experts suggest is a sign of the UK's growing problem with childhood obesity.

The "plus fit" range for boys and girls consists of over 40 items designed for children with larger waistbands.

The fashion chain is thought to be the only major clothing store in Britain to be selling casual wear children with larger-than-average waists, according to the Telegraph.

The retailer's "age 3 plus fit" trousers have a waistband which is 5cm larger than a standard "age 3" waistband, at 58 cm compared to 53 cm, the newspaper reported.

Next's "Age 10 plus fit" trousers are also said to have a waistband of 69 cm, compared to a 64 cm measure on standard "age 10" trousers.