Unions demand 3.9% pay rise for NHS workers

Unions for NHS staff are putting pressure on the government over public sector pay, demanding a 3.9% pay rise and an extra £800 to make up for lost earnings after years of austerity.

Fourteen unions have come together to demand the increase, saying that - with inflation taken into account - pay has fallen by 15% since 2010.

The move comes after the government signalled an easing of the pay cap on Tuesday by announcing a 2% rise for the police and 1.7% for prison officers. It is thought that other public sector workers will follow.

Among the unions writing to the Chancellor Philip Hammond over the increase are Unison and the Royal College of Nursing, but the British Medical Association, the doctors' union, has not put its name to the letter.

The unions are asking Mr Hammond to earmark funds in the November Budget for a pay rise in line with RPI inflation, currently 3.9%, and an additional £800 to restore some of the pay lost over the past seven years.