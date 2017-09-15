- ITV Report
Parsons Green: Police respond to reports of 'explosion' at Tube station
Police are responding to an incident at a London tube station, after reports of an 'explosion'.
The incident happened at Parsons Green underground station in south-west London this morning at around 8.20am.
A picture posted on social media appears to show a white bucket inside a bag. The inside of the train does not appear to have sustained major damage in the image.
The Metropolitan Police have advised people to avoid the area.
The London Fire Brigade said six fire engines, a fire rescue unit and around 50 firefighters and specialist officers were sent to the scene
The London Ambulance Service is also attending the incident.
Natasha Wills, of London Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 8.20am to reports of an incident at Parsons Green underground station. "We have sent multiple resources to the scene including single responders in cars, ambulance crews, incident response officers and our hazardous area response team, with the first of our medics arriving in under five minutes.
"Our initial priority is to assess the level and nature of injuries. More information will follow when we have it."
District Line services have been suspended.