- ITV Report
-
Rohingya children among worst affected by Myanmar violence
- Video report by ITV News China correspondent Debi Edward
Nearly 400,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh to escape violence in Myanmar, and an estimated 60 percent of those are children, many of them badly injured.
In Cox's Bazar, in the south-east of Bangladesh, ITV News found Rohinya families who were physically and mentally scarred by the violence they had encountered.
Eighteen-month-old Mohammed was badly burnt when his family's home was set on fire, doctors said they could not be sure he would survive.
Others had injuries they had sustained while fleeing their homes in Myanmar's Rakhine State.
Meanwhile, the stream of refugees into Bangladesh continues and the Myanmar military is thought to have laid landmines along the border, making the journey even more dangerous.
As many as 379,000 people have fled into Bangladesh, their homes burning behind them.
The exodus began on August 25, when Rohingya insurgents attacked police posts.
Myanmar's military retaliated, but those who have fled say soldiers shot indiscriminately and warned them they should leave or face death.
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York on Thursday that 10,000 people reportedly crossed the border in the last 24 hours that "it's estimated that some 40 percent of the total Rohingya population have now fled into Bangladesh".
The UN and international agencies have appealed for £60m for support over next three months.
Facing growing condemnation globally, Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi will not attend UN General Assembly meetings September 19-25 to instead deal with what the government said were domestic security issues.