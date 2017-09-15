Rohingya children among worst affected by Myanmar violence

Nearly 400,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh to escape violence in Myanmar, and an estimated 60 percent of those are children, many of them badly injured.

In Cox's Bazar, in the south-east of Bangladesh, ITV News found Rohinya families who were physically and mentally scarred by the violence they had encountered.

Eighteen-month-old Mohammed was badly burnt when his family's home was set on fire, doctors said they could not be sure he would survive.

Others had injuries they had sustained while fleeing their homes in Myanmar's Rakhine State.

Meanwhile, the stream of refugees into Bangladesh continues and the Myanmar military is thought to have laid landmines along the border, making the journey even more dangerous.