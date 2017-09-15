Timber yard blaze causes major disruption to London rail services

A fire at a timber yard in north London has led to major disruption for rush-hour commuters, with no trains were able to operate between Milton Keynes and London Euston.

The blaze broke out at a timber yard in Harrow, north-west London, overnight. More than 50 firefighters were sent to the scene.

London Fire Brigade said 12 people had been evacuated from nearby homes "as a precaution".

Dozens of residents reported flames and huge plumes of smoke at Chantry Place, Harrow, while social media users reported hearing explosions.

Disruption to rail services on the West Coast Main Line was expected to continue throughout Friday.