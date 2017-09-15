Turning chilly overnight with showers for many tomorrow

Showers will ease from many areas, so with clear skies and light winds it will turn chilly with patchy mist and fog. However, showers will continue for some, particularly across Wales, eastern England and eastern Scotland, with some heavy bursts.

After a chilly start, it's another day of sunshine and showers tomorrow, these merging in the west to give some persistent rain. Turning sunnier across Scotland later. Cool but less windy.

Becoming quieter, with showers mainly in southern and eastern areas on Sunday. Generally dry early next week with sunny spells and light winds, so warmer by day but chilly overnight.