It will be a chilly start to the day with heavy rain across parts of Yorkshire, Lincolnshire, Wales, and southwest England.

This will clear southwards through the morning to leave all areas with a mixture of sunshine and showers.

Some of these showers will be heavy with the risk of hail and thunder.

It will be a rather breezy day and this will make it feel cool for all, with a top temperature of 16 Celsius (61F).