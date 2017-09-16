Armed police presence stepped up across Scotland as terror threat raised to critical

Armed police presence is being stepped up across Scotland. Credit: PA

Armed police presence is being stepped up across Scotland in the response to the UK terror threat being raised to critical. It comes as authorities south of the border continue to hunt the suspects behind the London Underground attack at Parsons Green station on Friday morning. With the terror threat now at critical, another attack is said to be expected imminently. Scottish police said they would be reviewing all "significant events" taking place over the coming days - and raise security presence where necessary. However, authorities in Scotland maintained there was no intelligence to suggest any specific threat in the country.

The increased police presence follows the Parsons Green Tube attack. Credit: PA

Assistant Chief Constable Bernard Higgins said: "With the threat level now at critical, Police Scotland will be increasing our operations to protect the people of Scotland, our businesses and public places. "This will include increasing the number of armed police on patrol across the country. "The public should expect to see armed officers on foot patrol at key locations and crowded places across the country." He continued: "Along with event organisers, we will also be reviewing all significant events taking place over the next few days and will increase the security footprint around those events where it is deemed appropriate. "We have well-rehearsed plans to respond to major incidents and we will be continuing to work with our partners to address the current heightened threat."

Police Scotland said they would be reviewing all 'significant events'. Credit: PA