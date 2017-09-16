Boris Johnson insists Brexit can still deliver £350 million a week for NHS

Boris Johnson has insisted that Brexit can still deliver £350 million a week extra for the NHS as he set out his suggestions for a "glorious" exit.

The Foreign Secretary has laid out his vision for Brexit in a 4,000-word article published just six days before Prime Minister Theresa May sets out her official policy on the issue in Florence.

The Foreign Secretary's decision to publicise his own Brexit strategy is likely to fuel speculation his leadership ambitions remain undimmed.

He also attempted to revive the Leave campaign's claim that giving up membership could leave the UK with an extra £350 million a week which could be plugged into the NHS.

That sum was widely derided and in the weeks after the result, with Mr Johnson and other campaigners appearing to swiftly to distance themselves from the promise.

However, he repeated the claim in his latest article for the Telegraph newspaper, adding that it would be a "fine thing" if a lot of it went on the health service.