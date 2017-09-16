Cult actor Harry Dean Stanton dies aged 91

Tributes have been paid to actor Harry Dean Stanton who starred in a number of classic films.

Stanton, who has died at the age of 91, played roles in film greats such as Alien, The Green Mile, Cool Hand Luke and The Godfather.

Known as a cult actor, Stanton died of natural causes at a medical centre in Los Angeles on Friday.

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill and Twin Peaks creator David Lynch were among the names of film and TV to lead tributes to Stanton.

Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker, described Stanton as "incomparable" while Lynch labelled him a "great one".