Girl stabbed friend 19 times 'to please' Slenderman horror character

A teenager who allowed a girl to be viciously stabbed 19 times in a bid to please a horror character has avoided a jail term.

Anissa Weier egged on friend Morgan Geyser as she attacked Payton Leutner so the pair could avoid the wrath of supernatural character Slenderman.

All three girls were 12 years old when the attack took place in a Wisconsin woods in May 2014.

Leutner managed to crawl out of the park before being spotted by a passing cyclist.

She survived her wounds.

A jury have found that Weier - who admitted her participation - was mentally ill at the time, meaning she will spend the next three years in hospital rather than jail.