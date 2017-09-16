London will not be stopped by terror, Met boss Cressida Dick says

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick talks to a member of the public on the South Bank. Credit: PA

London will not be stopped by terror, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has said as she highlighted an increased visible police presence on the capital's streets. Ms Dick spoke as she joined officers on some of the city's busiest streets, travelling on the Tube to Waterloo Station and patrolling the tourist hot spot of the South Bank.

"London has not stopped after other terrible attacks and it will not stop after this one," she said. The Commissioner said the public should feel "utterly reassured" by the presence of police. "I've been out and about today. The public seem to be very positive about the number of officers that we have," she said. "The great thing about London is that we don't give in, we don't give in to terrorists - we never have and we carry on. "So the transport system is running just as it ever did and the events are going ahead today. "People are out and about. I've spoken to lots of people, Londoners and tourists and business people. People are here and I would say, carry on about your business and secondly, of course, be vigilant."

Cressida Dick walks amongst crowds at South Bank in London. Credit: PA