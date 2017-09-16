Ryanair to cancel up to 50 flights a day 'to improve punctuality'

Budget airline Ryanair has announced it will cancel up to 50 flights daily for the next six weeks in a bid to improve punctuality.

The company said air traffic control (ATC) delays and strikes, bad weather and a backlog of annual leave to be taken by pilots and cabin crew had led to punctuality falling to below 80% over the last two weeks.

A spokesman said this figure was "unacceptable" and reducing 2% of scheduled flights until the end of October would help improve performance and allow staff to take holiday.

The airline apologised to affected customers, who it said will be offered alternative flights or refunds.

But passengers took to social media to complain to the company.

Some customers said last-minute cancellations had left them out-of-pocket due to non-refundable accommodation costs, or with no choice but to book expensive alternative flights or transport.