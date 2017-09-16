Stiff sentence for dealer caught with 100,000 doses of fake Viagra

A dodgy dealer has received a stiff jail sentence after being caught with more than 100,000 doses of fake Viagra.

Gurinder Bharaj was found with more than £300,000 of unlicensed and unauthorised erectile dysfunction medicine after an investigation by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

The 27-year-old from Southall in west London, was also caught with a smaller quantity of prescription medication, which was also seized.

Bharaj was jailed for 20 months at Iselworth Crown Court on Friday after pleading guilty to eight counts of possession and supply of significant quantities of unauthorised and unlicensed medication.

He was also ordered to pay a £75 victim surcharge.