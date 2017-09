Saturday night will be cold as temperatures slide into single figures.

Clear skies overnight will be to blame for the cold.

In the countryside there could be some shallow mist and fog patches further east.

Sunday will see a nippy but brighter start than Saturday.

Any showers and longer downpours will be confined to south-east England and East Anglia.

Elsewhere, Sunday will be drier, with highs of 17-18C (62-64F) in sheltered sunnier spots.