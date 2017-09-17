Amber Rudd hits out at 'backseat driving' Boris Johnson after Brexit article

Home Secretary Amber Rudd reaffirmed her support for the Prime Minister.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd says she does not want Boris Johnson handling the Brexit process, accusing him of "backseat driving". The Foreign Secretary fuelled speculation about his leadership ambitions after penning a 4,000-word article on his vision for Brexit, published just six days before Prime Minister Theresa May is due to set out her officially policy on the issue.

Mrs Rudd, who campaigned for the Remain side in the EU referendum, said she had been too busy dealing with the Parsons Green Tube attack to read Mr Johnson's piece and questioned the timing of its release. During the Brexit campaign Mrs Rudd said Mr Johnson was "not the man you want driving you home", and when pressed on Mr Johnson's latest actions she replied "you could call it backseat driving". "I don't want him managing the Brexit process," Mrs Rudd told the BBC's The Andrew Marr Show. "What we've got is Theresea May managing that process, she's driving the car to continue the allegory, and I'm going to make sure as far as I'm concerned and the rest of the cabinet is concerned we help her do that."

Boris Johnson's Brexit blueprint will add to speculation he still hopes to become Conservative leader Credit: PA

The Home Secretary described the Foreign Secretary as an "irrepressible enthusiast" on Brexit. Mrs Rudd also said Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson "has a point" when she criticised Mr Johnson for submitting the piece as London suffered another terror attack.

Boris Johnson @BorisJohnson Follow Looking forward to PM's Florence speech. All behind Theresa for a glorious Brexit: https://t.co/5pe1pY2m13