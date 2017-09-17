- ITV Report
-
Cool & foggy start. Sunny spells & showers for most.
Central, southern and eastern England will see early fog patches clear to leave a day of sunshine and locally heavy, thundery showers. Elsewhere it will be mostly dry with sunny spells. Feeling more pleasant than of late, in lighter winds.
Eastern England will continue to see showers overnight, and later patchy rain will develop across northeast Scotland. Elsewhere there will be clear spells, with patchy fog and rural grass frost.