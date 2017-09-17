- ITV Report
David Davis proposes legal pact to protect EU-UK security ties after Brexit
The fight against terrorism must not be hit by Brexit, David Davis has said, as he called for a new legal pact to be made to ensure security links between Britain and the European Union are not hit by the UK's withdrawal.
Just two days after the UK was hit by its fifth terror attack of 2017, the Brexit Secretary warned Brussels it is in both sides' interest to continue close cooperation to help keep citizens safe.
On Friday, a bomb went off on a tube train at Parsons Green station in London, injuring 30 people.
On Saturday, a teenager was arrested and a foster couple's home in Sunbury-on-Thames was raided in connection with the attack.
Neighbours of the couple were evacuated from their homes while police investigations were carried out.
Mr Davis has drawn up proposals for a new treaty to give legal backing to intelligence, law enforcement and criminal justice partnerships after March 2019.
The 68-year-old said: "Effective international cooperation is absolutely crucial for both the UK and the EU if we are to keep our citizens safe and bring criminals to justice.
"We already have a deep level of collaboration with the EU on security matters and it is in both our interests to find ways to maintain it.
"We approach negotiations on our future special partnership with the EU as an opportunity to build on our existing achievements.
"A new security treaty with the EU would be underpinned by our shared principles, and should make sure our partnership has the agility to respond to the ever-changing threats we face."
In a partnership paper due to be released on Monday, Mr Davis will say the UK and the EU would both benefit from making sure there are no holes in operational ties when Britain exits the bloc.
The document will set out proposals to keep in place ties on security and justice between Britain and the EU that would be legally underpinned by the treaty.
But the arrangements should be "versatile and dynamic enough" to allow countries to respond to changing threats, it will say, and there must also be provision for dispute resolution.
Home Secretary Amber Rudd echoed Mr Davis' concerns, adding that recent terror attacks across the bloc showed the scale of the threat and the need for cooperation.
She said: "Recent events in the UK and across Europe have shown the criminal and terrorist threats we face are varied and increasingly international.
"The long-standing collaboration we have with our European partners allows us to jointly address these threats and keep our citizens safe.
"As we prepare to leave the EU it is therefore vital that we agree a new way to ensure continued security, law enforcement and criminal justice cooperation."