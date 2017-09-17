David Davis proposes legal pact to protect EU-UK security ties after Brexit

Brexit must not hit security cooperation, David Davis has said. Credit: PA

The fight against terrorism must not be hit by Brexit, David Davis has said, as he called for a new legal pact to be made to ensure security links between Britain and the European Union are not hit by the UK's withdrawal. Just two days after the UK was hit by its fifth terror attack of 2017, the Brexit Secretary warned Brussels it is in both sides' interest to continue close cooperation to help keep citizens safe. On Friday, a bomb went off on a tube train at Parsons Green station in London, injuring 30 people.

A forensics officer examines the train which the bomb went off on. Credit: PA

On Saturday, a teenager was arrested and a foster couple's home in Sunbury-on-Thames was raided in connection with the attack. Neighbours of the couple were evacuated from their homes while police investigations were carried out. Mr Davis has drawn up proposals for a new treaty to give legal backing to intelligence, law enforcement and criminal justice partnerships after March 2019.

A police cordon was in place in Sunbury following the raid. Credit: PA

The 68-year-old said: "Effective international cooperation is absolutely crucial for both the UK and the EU if we are to keep our citizens safe and bring criminals to justice. "We already have a deep level of collaboration with the EU on security matters and it is in both our interests to find ways to maintain it. "We approach negotiations on our future special partnership with the EU as an opportunity to build on our existing achievements. "A new security treaty with the EU would be underpinned by our shared principles, and should make sure our partnership has the agility to respond to the ever-changing threats we face."

Recent terror attacks mean cooperation is needed, Amber Rudd has said. Credit: PA