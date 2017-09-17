'Security threat' grounds British Airways flight in Paris

Passengers are unloaded from the plane at Charles de Gaulle airport. Credit: James Anderson/@jsa

A British Airways flight has been held on the tarmac of a Paris airport because of a "direct threat" to the plane, a passenger has said. Flight number BA0303 was stopped at Charles de Gaulle and surrounded by police and fire vehicles at around 8am UK time this morning. British traveller James Anderson, 20, tweeted a snap of the plane and security services. He posted: "On British Airways flight BA0303, currently being held on tarmac at Paris due to security threat, surrounded by police and fire vehicles."

He added: "Apparently an individual has made a direct threat to this aircraft. "We will all be led off the aircraft and baggage searched in due course." He then posted: "Everybody's been individually searched by armed officers and given all clear. Now hold luggage being searched by dogs." Mr Anderson said: "Initially the pilot told us there were technical issues. "We were waiting on the plane for around an hour. "We were then told the aircraft had to move to another part of the airport. "That's when we noticed police and fire vehicles quickly surrounded the plane and dozens of armed officers and firefighters got out. "The pilot then said there had been a direct security threat involving our flight specifically." Mr Anderson has since posted the pilot said the flight has been deemed safe and the flight will continue on to London Heathrow.

James Anderson @jsa Follow Our pilot was an absolute credit to @british_airways. Extremely calm and composed, handled the situation wonderfully.