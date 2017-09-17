Donald Trump appears to mock Kim Jong-un with 'Rocket Man' reference

Donald Trump appeared to mock North Korean leader Kim Jong-un - referring to him as "Rocket Man".

The US president made the apparent reference in a tweet on Sunday detailing a conversation with his South Korean counterpart.

Trump revealed he had discussed the growing nuclear crisis on the Korean peninsula with president Moon Jae-in during a phone conversation on Saturday.

In a tweet, Trump said he had asked Moon "how Rocket Man is doing" - a barely veiled reference to Kim.

The president also suggested that queues for gas were growing in North Korea as a result of fresh United Nations sanctions imposed on the country.