Newborn baby found in east London park

Police are appealing to find the mother of a newborn baby found in an east London park.

The child was by a member of the public in a park close to Balaam Street, Plaistow, at around 8.20am on Sunday.

He was apparently abandoned by carefully wrapped in a white blanket.

Medical staff treating the boy have named him Harry.

There are concerns over the welfare of the mother, who may need both medical care and other support.

The officer leading the enquiry, Detective Chief Inspector Jim Foley, has made a direct appeal to the woman to come forward.