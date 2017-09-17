Second man arrested over London tube bombing

Police have arrested a second man in connection with the Parsons Green tube attack - as detectives continue to search a foster home.

The arrest, late on Saturday, followed one earlier that day when officers detained an 18-year-old man at Dover.

On Sunday, Scotland Yard said that a 21-year-old man had been arrested in Hounslow, south-west London, shortly before midnight.

The Metropolitan Police he was detained under section 41 of the Terrorism Act.

It comes as officers continue their raid on a respected foster couple's property in Surrey, during which a whole road was evacuated.

Counter-terror chiefs said they were "keeping an open mind" as to the number of those involved in the plot.