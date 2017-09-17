- ITV Report
-
UK terror threat level downgraded from critical to severe
The UK's terror threat level has been downgraded from critical - meaning an attack is imminent - to severe.
A severe terror threat level means that an attack is highly likely.
Following the bombing of a London tube train at Parsons Green station on Friday, the terror threat level was increased from severe to critical.
Thirty people were injured when an improvised explosive device caused a fireball on a District Line carriage.
Home Secretary Amber Rudd said the police had made "good progress" in the investigation as she announced the country had been removed from the highest terror alert.
In a statement, Ms Rudd said: "Following the attack in Parsons Green last Friday the police have made good progress with what is an ongoing operation.
"The joint terrorist analysis centre, which reviews the threat level that the UK is under, has decided to lower that level from critical to severe.
"Severe still means that an attack is highly likely so I would urge everybody to continue to be vigilant but not alarmed."
Speaking earlier on Sunday, Ms Rudd said it did not appear that the bomber was a lone wolf, but added that it was "too early to reach any final conclusions on that".
Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley added that the investigation into the bombing was continuing at a "rapid" pace, and that authorities "are getting a greater understanding of the preparation of the device".
He continued that the "progress" made in the investigation had led to the downgrading of the threat level.
Mr Rowley added that while the terror threat level had been downgraded, "for practical and precautionary reasons" there were be an increased level of policing, with assistance from the military, into the beginning of next week.
He finished by saying: “I want to stress however, that specialist teams, well-rehearsed at dealing with major incidents, continue to provide a strong visible presence throughout the capital and across the UK.
“The last thing I would say to members of the public is that there is still a severe threat level.
"If you see something you are worried about or know somebody you are worried about don't hesitate, just act."
- Anyone with information should call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789 321
The downgrading of the terror threat level comes just hours after police arrested a second man in connection with the bombing.
On Sunday, Scotland Yard said that a 21-year-old man had been arrested in Hounslow, south-west London, shortly before midnight.
The Metropolitan Police said he was detained under section 41 of the Terrorism Act.
Police said they are searching a residential address in Stanwell, Surrey, in conjunction with this arrest.
On Saturday morning, police arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with the attack at Dover.
Witnesses described seeing the man being detained by investigators in the departure area of Dover ferry port, which was temporarily evacuated.
Police are continuing to search a foster home in Sunbury-on-Thames, Surrey, in connection with the teenager's arrest on Saturday.
Residents on Cavendish Road were forced to evacuate as police raided the address of Penelope and Ronald Jones - a respected foster couple.
The pair were awarded MBEs in 2009 for services to children and families, and are said to have fostered up to 300 children over 40 years.
The 71 and 88-year-old were described as "beautiful people" by neighbours.
One person labelled them great pillars of the community", adding: "They do a job that not many people do."
Of the 30 people injured in the bombing, all but one have been discharged from hospital, with a remaining patient being treated at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, which has a specialist burns unit.