UK terror threat level downgraded from critical to severe

The UK's terror threat level has been downgraded from critical - meaning an attack is imminent - to severe.

A severe terror threat level means that an attack is highly likely.

Following the bombing of a London tube train at Parsons Green station on Friday, the terror threat level was increased from severe to critical.

Thirty people were injured when an improvised explosive device caused a fireball on a District Line carriage.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said the police had made "good progress" in the investigation as she announced the country had been removed from the highest terror alert.

In a statement, Ms Rudd said: "Following the attack in Parsons Green last Friday the police have made good progress with what is an ongoing operation.

"The joint terrorist analysis centre, which reviews the threat level that the UK is under, has decided to lower that level from critical to severe.

"Severe still means that an attack is highly likely so I would urge everybody to continue to be vigilant but not alarmed."

Speaking earlier on Sunday, Ms Rudd said it did not appear that the bomber was a lone wolf, but added that it was "too early to reach any final conclusions on that".