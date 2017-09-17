Why did the Queen sack her most loyal aide?

Sir Christopher Geidt was the Queen's Private Secretary. Credit: PA

It is quite something for the Queen's most trusted aide to step down from the role. It is something else entirely for him to be sacked. But it's become clear, since the publication of a Times article this weekend about Sir Christopher Geidt, that the Queen's Private Secretary did not want to quit his job. Other members of the Royal Family are said to be furious. In fact, Buckingham Palace insiders and some family members have referred to it as a "coup" and "something out of the middle ages".

It all leaves the rather large and obvious question: why did the Queen fire him? Sir Christopher was a very loyal and highly respected public servant who had been at the Queen's side for a decade. He masterminded what you might call a golden period for the Queen. There was her hugely successful Diamond Jubilee, her 90th birthday, and the gradual handover of duties to other members of the royal family. On the surface, it all appears to have gone without a hitch: Princes William and Harry are carrying out more duties on behalf of the Queen; Prince Charles is increasingly stepping in where the Queen cannot; the Queen's other children are carrying a greater share of the workload.

But the tensions which exist between the various 'courts' (better known these days as Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace) came to a head before the summer. The Times reported that the Prince of Wales was unhappy with the work of the Queen's Private Secretary and pushed for his departure. The newspaper also claims the Queen agreed to show him the door because she wanted to avoid a serious family row. And so Sir Christopher Geidt was sacked. It was the Lord Chamberlain, Earl Peel (the most senior official in the royal household) who told Sir Christopher he had to go.

The precise reasons for his sacking are unclear but the rumours range from Prince Charles being frustrated with the slow pace of the handover of power - to Clarence House wanting more say over how various royal estates are run. The stories prompted an unprecedented statement from all three Palaces stating that "the Prince of Wales and the entire Royal Family are committed to supporting the Queen in whatever way they can at Her Majesty's request." The statement also pointed out that "recent years have seen an ever-closer working relationship between all the different Royal Households." That is true to a point.

