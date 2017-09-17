World's oldest person dies at age 117

Jamaica's prime Prime Minister Andrew Holness was among those paying tribute to her.

Jamaican Violet Brown, known as "Aunt V" to her friends and caregivers, died at a hospital near her care home on Friday.

Mrs Brown was born in Jamaica when it was still a British colony, and spent much of her life cutting sugar cane.

She had remained active in her church until recently and credited her longevity to hard work and her Christian faith.

In an interview last year, she said: "This is what God has given me, so I have to take it."

A cause of death was not given, but she had been undergoing treatment in hospital for heart arrhythmia and dehydration.