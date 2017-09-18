Andy Murray speaks out about gender equality in sport

Andy Murray has said he "had to speak out" about equality between men and women in sport after his time working with his former coach Amelie Mauresmo showed him how the sexes are treated differently.

The British number one has penned an article setting out some of his experiences, although he claimed tennis is leading the way in improving things.

Writing for the BBC he said he "would find it hard to look any of the top female tennis players in the eye" if he didn't speak his mind about the issue.

Andy Murray worked with former Women's World no.1 Amelie Mauresmo for around two years, before the two decided to split in 2016.

As a male player with a female coach was an "unusual" situation, Murray said it gave him a "small insight" into attitudes to women in sport.