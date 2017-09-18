- ITV Report
-
Andy Murray speaks out about gender equality in sport
Andy Murray has said he "had to speak out" about equality between men and women in sport after his time working with his former coach Amelie Mauresmo showed him how the sexes are treated differently.
The British number one has penned an article setting out some of his experiences, although he claimed tennis is leading the way in improving things.
Writing for the BBC he said he "would find it hard to look any of the top female tennis players in the eye" if he didn't speak his mind about the issue.
Andy Murray worked with former Women's World no.1 Amelie Mauresmo for around two years, before the two decided to split in 2016.
As a male player with a female coach was an "unusual" situation, Murray said it gave him a "small insight" into attitudes to women in sport.
With the sacrifices that must be made, and the thousands of hours of training that goes into building a career at the top of sport, Murray said he felt not only that people underestimate the amount of work pros put into their careers, but he added the work ethic is the same for men and women
Andy Murray made headlines recently for correcting a journalist during a US Open press conference who failed to specify whether he was talking about the men's or women's game.
And he has espoused the potential benefits or men and women playing and working more closely together in tennis.
But the current Men's World no.3 said no other sport is doing as much as tennis to treat male and female competitors on an equal footing.
Murray has received praise from a number of high profile women for speaking out on the issue.
Most notably, 23-time grand slam winner Serena Williams has said: "I don't think there's a woman player - and there really shouldn't be a female athlete - that is not totally supportive of Andy Murray."
Speaking to ESPN she added: "He has spoken up for women's issues and women's rights, especially in tennis, forever and he does it again
"That's one thing that we love about him.
"He has such a wonderful mother who's been such a strong figure in his life and he's done so much for us on our tour, so we love Andy Murray."